 »   »   » When Bruno Met Juliet! Imtiaz Ali's Short Film On Dogs Goes Viral; Watch It Here

Imtiaz Ali has come out with a short film titled 'Bruno and Juliet' narrating the love story of two dogs. The filmmaker says it is a "conventional love story of characters that are unconventional".

Ali has collaborated with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short films for a three-movie association, and "Bruno and Juliet" is the first film. "Bruno and Juliet" is presented by Ali and is written and directed by Khawar Jamsheed.

It was released on their YouTube channel - Large Short Films on Thursday.

"'Bruno and Juliet' is a conventional love story of characters that are unconventional lovers for cinema- Dogs. The film explores the basic need of two lovers to unite, only in this film the lovers are dogs," Ali said in a statement.

The short film depicts an unusual friendship and an unspoken love between two dogs, Bruno and Juliet.

Jamsheed said: "'Bruno and Juliet' is very special to me. It is about an unlikely friendship between two unlikely protagonists. I used to observe dogs in my neighbourhood closely and found their friendship very fascinating. So, I picked up my camera and started following the dogs filming them for 22 days."