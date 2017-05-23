 »   »   » Irrfan Khan All Claps & Whistles Over Hindi Medium Response

Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan says he is
overwhelmed with the response that his latest release Hindi Medium
has received from the audience.
"Taalis (claps), aasoons (tears) and seethis (whistles)!
Overwhelmed by the response to Hindi Medium," Irrfan tweeted on
Tuesday (23rd May).
The movie, made on a budget of Rs 22 crore, is growing on word
of mouth.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film had a "solid
Monday" as it collected Rs 3.15 crore -- more than the Rs 2.81
crore that it minted on its opening day. In all, it has made Rs
15.71 crore net in India, read a statement issued on behalf of the
makers.
Hindi Medium had already recovered Rs 15 crore from digital,
satellite, music and overseas rights.
The film, which released on May 19, has made a total of Rs 15.71
crore over the last four days.
Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film also features Saba Qamar.
The film's story revolves around a couple who want to give their
daughter the best education so that she will be accepted by the
elite.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 17:10 [IST]
