 »   »   » Irrfan Khan All Claps & Whistles Over Hindi Medium Response

Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan says he is overwhelmed with the response that his latest release Hindi Medium has received from the audience.

"Taalis (claps), aasoons (tears) and seethis (whistles)! Overwhelmed by the response to Hindi Medium," Irrfan tweeted on Tuesday (23rd May).



The movie, made on a budget of Rs 22 crore, is growing on word of mouth.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film had a "solid Monday" as it collected Rs 3.15 crore -- more than the Rs 2.81 crore that it minted on its opening day. In all, it has made Rs 15.71 crore net in India, read a statement issued on behalf of the makers.



Hindi Medium had already recovered Rs 15 crore from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.



The film, which released on May 19, has made a total of Rs 15.71 crore over the last four days.



Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film also features Saba Qamar. The film's story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education so that she will be accepted by the elite.