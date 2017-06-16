 »   »   » OH DEAR, What Have You Done To Your Face! Is Karan Johar Telling Katrina Kaif To Stop Using BOTOX?

We love Karan Johar for his wit and humour but the director has one more quality. He never shies away from speaking the truth.

The famous filmmaker posted a very mysterious message on Facebook recently about Botox and many people believe that he is talking about Katrina Kaif only as she is the one who got trolled recently by Diandra Soares for her plastic surgery.

Please Leave The Universe Karan Johar wrote, "Dear Botox....please leave the universe...you have destroyed what you set out to do....now please pave the way for self esteem again...." What Diandra Had Posted ''Dear women, be proud of your age, be proud of your life experiences, be proud of your lines...let's mature naturally.'' Everybody Is Looking So Damn Strange ''Everybody is fighting a very natural process n messing with nature looking so damn strange in the process.'' Katrina Kaif's Pictures Got Me Thinking ''Also, it's not a hate post for Kat... I know her (n would even say this to her face) it's just that I happened to see this pic n her interview n it got me thinking." I Wrote Dear Women She explained to a daily later, "I did not write ‘Dear Katrina', I wrote ‘Dear women' because I am addressing a much larger cause.'' Many Bollywood Actors Spoke About The Plastic Surgery ''Also, I don't have to be sly about it. Even the most reputed Bollywood actors have spoken about the amount of plastic in this business." Bullshit Standards Set By Actors "Stop falling prey to the bullshit standards of beauty set by unrealistic pictures of actors and models in magazines and folio and or filtered Insta pictures everywhere.'' Half Of Bollywood Is Filled With Plastic ''Half of Bollywood or Hollywood is filled with plastic and/or cannot move their faces and the rest of the world sees this shit and decides they will do it.'' It Wasn't A Personal Attack On Katrina ''I wasn't personal attacking, or hating on her (Katrina).'' This Country Is Blinded By Bollywood ''Unfortunately, the actual issue or subject matter is lost in translation, because this country is simply blinded by Bollywood... it's the holy grail!"

We wonder how Katrina Kaif will react to this!

