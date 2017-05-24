 »   »   » Is She Like Anushka Shetty? What Baahubali Prabhas Revealed About His Miss Perfect & Marriage

People were expecting that Prabhas will announce his marriage soon after the release of Baahubali 2 as he kept his personal commitments on hold for the shooting of the magnum opus.

Even during the promotions of Baahubali 2, Prabhas was constantly asked about his love life. And now the actor is making headlines for his rumoured affair with Devasena aka Anushka Shetty. So want to know what he revealed about his marriage and miss perfect? Then keep on reading.



When Asked About Postponing His Marriage Prabhas had told Bollywood Life in an interview, '' "No! No! No! There's nothing like that."

I Would Have Put It On Hold The actor continued, "But definitely I would have put it on hold after two months of shoot, but no nothing like that."

Marriage Was Never On The Cards? When Prabhas was asked, ''So Marriage was never on cards?'' He said, ''No.''

Rana Daggubati Was Left Shocked With Prabhas' Reply Rana Daggubati too was a part of the interview and was shocked to hear Prabhas' reply. He said, "I'm also listening to that answer and I'm like OKAY!"

When Asked About Their Idea Of Miss Perfect To which Rana Daggubati replied first and said, ''Never had an idea of Miss perfect.''

Prabhas Said It Keeps Changing With Time And Prabhas said that the idea of miss perfect keeps changing with time.

It Changes For Us & For Them Rana added, ‘'In your head you made up somebody and it changes for us and it changes for them and we will never be happy.''



Prabhas' Reply Prabhas said that he agrees with his good friend Rana Daggubati totally.

Prabhas Also Said... The Baahubali actor also said that right now there are no plans of marriage and he just wants to go on a holiday.



Looks like Prabhas just wants to focus on his work right now.