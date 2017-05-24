Is She Like Anushka Shetty? What Baahubali Prabhas Revealed About His Miss Perfect & Marriage
People were expecting that Prabhas will announce his marriage soon after the release of Baahubali 2 as he kept his personal commitments on hold for the shooting of the magnum opus.
Even during the promotions of Baahubali 2, Prabhas was
constantly asked about his love life. And now the actor is making
headlines for his rumoured affair with Devasena aka Anushka Shetty.
So want to know what he revealed about his marriage and miss
perfect? Then keep on reading.
When Asked About Postponing His Marriage
Prabhas had told Bollywood Life in an interview, '' "No! No! No!
There's nothing like that."
I Would Have Put It On Hold
The actor continued, "But definitely I would have put it on hold
after two months of shoot, but no nothing like that."
Marriage Was Never On The Cards?
When Prabhas was asked, ''So Marriage was never on cards?'' He
said, ''No.''
Rana Daggubati Was Left Shocked With Prabhas' Reply
Rana Daggubati too was a part of the interview and was shocked
to hear Prabhas' reply. He said, "I'm also listening to that answer
and I'm like OKAY!"
When Asked About Their Idea Of Miss Perfect
To which Rana Daggubati replied first and said, ''Never had an
idea of Miss perfect.''
Prabhas Said It Keeps Changing With Time
And Prabhas said that the idea of miss perfect keeps changing
with time.
It Changes For Us & For Them
Rana added, ‘'In your head you made up somebody and it changes
for us and it changes for them and we will never be
happy.''
Looks like Prabhas just wants to focus on his work right now.