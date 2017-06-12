 »   »   » OH GOD! Is This Shahrukh Khan's TAUNT To RIVAL Akshay Kumar? I Am Great Enough To Be Humble!

We all know about the cold war between Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. There are many incidents which prove that the two are not really fond of each other.

There was a time, when people avoided box office clash with Shahrukh Khan's film but it seems that the tables have turned and Akshay Kumar is the new king of the box office. It is being said that SRK is scared to clash with Akki's film and that's why he has postponed the release of his film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Read what the superstar has to say on it.



I Would Change The Release Date Of My Movies... Shahrukh Khan in an interview with a leading daily said, "I have always maintained that if possible, I would change the release dates of my films (to avoid clashes).''

We Thought It's A Great Weekend ''Earlier, another film was releasing on August 4, but when that one was removed from that date, we thought it's a great weekend with the Raksha Bandhan holiday too falling then.''

JHMS Is A Long-Running Film ''Also, I think JHMS is in the space of a long-running film; it's not a weekend-oriented film. So, we will get the benefit of the second big holiday - August 15 too. It's that kind of film, since it's a classic love story.''

I Have Requested People.. "I have had a few of those (BO clashes) over the last decade and yet, I have gone and requested people to adjust whenever possible.''

It's Not Possible A Lot Of Times ''It's understandable that it's not possible a lot of times. When it's a big film on a big holiday, people want to use it to their advantage. It was by chance that the film (Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar), which was to release (on August 4 initially) got pushed (to Diwali)."

There Are No Free Holiday Weekends "If we didn't have this option [August 4], we'd have to release the film on a regular weekend, or not have it out for long. There are no free holiday weekends in the vicinity for as far as we could spot.''

Your Colleagues Will Have Some Issues ''In such a situation, a clash would be inevitable. At the end of the day, you are working with colleagues who will invariably have some issues and differences.''

You Must Look After Your Baby First ''But your primary duty is towards your film. You must look after your baby first.''

I Am Great Enough To Be Humble "I don't have any ego. I am great enough to be humble."



Well, we wonder what Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan (Raaes vs Kaabil clash) have to say on this!