 »   »   » Rumoured Lovebirds Ishaan Khattar & Jhanvi Kapoor On A Movie Date Again; This Time It's Baywatch!

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar and Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor haven't debuted yet in the film industry but looks like love is already blossoming between the two as the 'rumoured' couple keeps grabbing headlines time and again.

Recently the duo were spotted together at the special screening of Baywatch. Scroll down to know more...

Lift Kara De Pictures of Ishaan carpooling with Sridevi's elder daughter have sent the internet in the meltdown of sorts and the duo have set the tongues wagging again. Shahid Kapoor Miffed With Their Alleged Romance? Yesterday, we had told you about rumours doing the rounds that actor Shahid Kapoor isn't pleased with Ishaan's link-up reports with Jhanvi. But Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya? Sorry Shahid, Ishaan is too smitten by his ladylove! Jhanvi Looks Replescent In White Well girl, we know you are Bollywood ready! This Isn't Their First Movie Date Earlier too, Ishaan and Jhanvi were spotted together at the special screening of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Though Jhanvi arrived solo, she left with Ishaan post the film screening.

Well, it looks like movies have a significant part to play in their romance!