 »   »   » OUCH! 'Ishq Vishq' Girl Shenaz Treasurywala Just Took A Dig At Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Stint

Most of us remember her as the charming girl for whom Shahid Kapoor has the hots for in Ken Ghosh's Ishq Vishq! But the actress has been a part of Hollywood outings too.

However whenever the topic of actresses making a mark in the west comes up, Priyanka Chopra's name definitely tops up the list with the Indian media showering her with all the attention and that seems to have not gone down well with Shenaz.

Shocked? Well, we were too when the actress made a surprising statement recently. Check it out...

On Working In The West I've not been in India for the past seven years. I've been working in American shows and films. I currently even have one on Netflix. It's called ‘Brown Nation'. I Started Doing American Films And TV Before Priyanka Chopra But Of Course I Don't Have The PR Machinery Yes, she said that and her quote definitely took us back! She was quoted saying by Bollywoodlife, " I started doing American films and TV before Priyanka, but of course I do small roles in big films and I don't have the publicity machine working around me. I have been working in ‘Brown Nation', ‘Nightly Show', ‘One Life To Live', ‘Gentlemen', ‘The Big Sick'." What Will Be PeeCee's Reaction? With Shenaz directly indulging into some war of words, we are quite curious to know how PeeCee reacts to her claims! Shenaz And Priyanka's Next Project Talking about Shenaz, reportedly she will be seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael. On the other hand, rumours are rife that PeeCee is gearing up for a women-oriented film which will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

