 »   »   » OUCH! 'Ishq Vishq' Girl Shenaz Treasurywala Just Took A Dig At Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Stint

Most of us remember her as the charming girl for whom Shahid
Kapoor has the hots for in Ken Ghosh's Ishq
Vishq! But the actress has been a part of Hollywood
outings too.
However whenever the topic of actresses making a mark in the
west comes up, Priyanka Chopra's name definitely tops up the list
with the Indian media showering her with all the attention and that
seems to have not gone down well with Shenaz.
Shocked? Well, we were too when the actress made a surprising
statement recently. Check it out...
On Working In The West
I've not been in India for the past seven years. I've been
working in American shows and films. I currently even have one on
Netflix. It's called ‘Brown Nation'.
I Started Doing American Films
And TV Before Priyanka Chopra But Of Course I Don't Have The PR
Machinery
Yes, she said that and her quote definitely took us back! She
was quoted saying by Bollywoodlife, " I started doing American
films and TV before Priyanka, but of course I do small roles in big
films and I don't have the publicity machine working around me.
I have been working in ‘Brown Nation', ‘Nightly Show', ‘One Life
To Live', ‘Gentlemen', ‘The Big Sick'."
What Will Be PeeCee's
Reaction?
With Shenaz directly indulging into some war of words, we are
quite curious to know how PeeCee reacts to her claims!
Shenaz And Priyanka's Next
Project
Talking about Shenaz, reportedly she will be seen in Tiger
Shroff starrer Munna Michael. On the other hand, rumours are rife
that PeeCee is gearing up for a women-oriented film which will be
produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Stay tuned for all the exciting updates.
