 »   »   » It's Zack Lalvani! Lisa Haydon And Her Husband Dino Blessed With A Baby Boy

In the last few months of her pregnancy, we all saw actress Lisa Haydon flaunting her baby bump in style on her Instagram page and even shot for a magazine cover.

Lisa had announced her pregnancy earlier by sharing a picture on Instagram by posting a picture with a caption which read "Humble beginnings."

Last year in October, she had hitched to beau Dino in a hush-hush ceremony. It was only after Lisa shared her many wedding pictures on her social media account that the news of her marriage broke out in the media.

Well, the actress has delivered baby boy and she shared this happy moment on Instagram where the proud parents are posing with their little munchkin named Zack. Check out the picture here...

Earlier while talking about her marriage, Lisa had said, "Life has not changed much after marriage. I went straight back to work. But I guess changes come after having a baby, not after marriage, especially if you are married to the right person who understands your lifestyle and profession. I think I was married to my husband in mind before it happened officially. When you fall in love, you make a commitment to each other. It's all about that."

The actress shot to fame with 'Queen' where she played Kangana's carefree and free-spirited friend. She went on to work in films like The Shaukeens and Housefull 3. Lisa was last seen in a cameo appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Meanwhile, check out some mesmerizing pictures where she proudly flaunted her baby bump...

