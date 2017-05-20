 »   »   » It's Zack Lalvani! Lisa Haydon And Her Husband Dino Blessed With A Baby Boy

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
In the last few months of her pregnancy, we all saw actress Lisa
Haydon flaunting her baby bump in style on her Instagram page and
even shot for a magazine cover.
Lisa had announced her pregnancy earlier by sharing a picture on
Instagram by posting a picture with a caption which read "Humble
beginnings."
Last year in October, she had hitched to beau Dino in a
hush-hush ceremony. It was only after Lisa shared her many wedding
pictures on her social media account that the news of her marriage
broke out in the media.
Well, the actress has delivered baby boy and she shared
this happy moment on Instagram where the proud parents are
posing with their little munchkin named Zack. Check out the picture
here...
Earlier while talking about her marriage, Lisa had said, "Life
has not changed much after marriage. I went straight back to work.
But I guess changes come after having a baby, not after marriage,
especially if you are married to the right person who understands
your lifestyle and profession. I think I was married to my husband
in mind before it happened officially. When you fall in love, you
make a commitment to each other. It's all about that."
The actress shot to fame with 'Queen' where she played Kangana's
carefree and free-spirited friend. She went on to work in films
like The Shaukeens and Housefull 3. Lisa was last seen in a cameo
appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Meanwhile, check out some mesmerizing pictures where she proudly
flaunted her baby bump...
🐳
A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Apr 14, 2017 at
11:07am PDT
🤰🏽🐦Polaroids
A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:11am
PST
❤️
A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Feb 18, 2017 at
8:59am PST
Story first published: Saturday, May 20, 2017, 10:49 [IST]
