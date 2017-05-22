 »   »   » It’s Suhana Khan’s Birthday! Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan Are Super Excited About The Celebration

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's lovely daughter Suhana celebrates her 17th birthday today and mommy Gauri wished the young girl a very happy birthday on her social media handle posting a candid picture of Suhana and captioned it as "Birthday Girl... Thank you."

Also, Gauri Khan had announced yesterday that she would be throwing a lavish birthday party tonight and we're sure the 'who's who' of town will be present today at the Mannat mansion. Check out the pictures below...