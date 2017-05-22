 »   »   » It’s Suhana Khan’s Birthday! Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan Are Super Excited About The Celebration

Suhana Khan celebrates her 17th birthday today and Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan will throw a lavish birthday party at their residence, Mannat tonight.

By:
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's lovely daughter Suhana celebrates her 17th birthday today and mommy Gauri wished the young girl a very happy birthday on her social media handle posting a candid picture of Suhana and captioned it as "Birthday Girl... Thank you."

Also, Gauri Khan had announced yesterday that she would be throwing a lavish birthday party tonight and we're sure the 'who's who' of town will be present today at the Mannat mansion. Check out the pictures below...

Suhana Khan

"Birthday Girl... Thank you," captioned mommy Gauri Khan on her Instagram handle.

Birthday Girl Suhana

"Celebrations for tomorrow #happy birthday.." captioned Gauri Khan on Instagram.

Teenage Beauty

Suhana Khan celebrates her 17th birthday today and social media is already abuzz with her pictures.

Party In Mannat

Tonight there's going to be a huge birthday bash at Suhana Khan's residence Mannat.

Girls Girls Girls

Suhana Khan's entire girl gang might be present at tonight's birthday bash.

Beautiful Young Girl

Suhana Khan is such a beautiful young girl. Isn't she folks?

Party Galore

If Suhana's friends arrive at Mannat, the night is going to be young!

Suhana Having A Walk

Suhana Khan is a girl who is all by herself and spends time with her friends and family.

Seventeen!

Suhana Khan is now seventeen years old and we gotta say, time really flies!

Mommy Gauri

Mommy Gauri Khan is super excited about her daughter's birthday and has been posting pictures of Suhana on Instagram.

Malaika-Suhana

Malaika Arora poses for a picture with Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana along with other friends.

What A Family!

The family of Shahrukh Khan is one among the best in Bollywood.

Suhana-SRK-Aryan

Shahrukh Khan has taken care of his children with utmost love and respect.

Suhana-KJO

Karan Johar is a family friend of SRK and we never know, he might even launch Suhana in Bollywood someday!

