It’s Suhana Khan’s Birthday! Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan Are Super Excited About The Celebration
Suhana Khan celebrates her 17th birthday today and Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan will throw a lavish birthday party at their residence, Mannat tonight.
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's lovely daughter Suhana celebrates her 17th birthday today and mommy Gauri wished the young girl a very happy birthday on her social media handle posting a candid picture of Suhana and captioned it as "Birthday Girl... Thank you."
Also, Gauri Khan had announced yesterday that she would be throwing a lavish birthday party tonight and we're sure the 'who's who' of town will be present today at the Mannat mansion. Check out the pictures below...
Birthday Girl Suhana
"Celebrations for tomorrow #happy birthday.." captioned Gauri Khan on Instagram.
Teenage Beauty
Suhana Khan celebrates her 17th birthday today and social media is already abuzz with her pictures.
Suhana Having A Walk
Suhana Khan is a girl who is all by herself and spends time with her friends and family.
Mommy Gauri
Mommy Gauri Khan is super excited about her daughter's birthday and has been posting pictures of Suhana on Instagram.
Malaika-Suhana
Malaika Arora poses for a picture with Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana along with other friends.