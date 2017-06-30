 »   »   » Ittefaq POSTERS! Sidharth Malhotra & Sonakshi Sinha Keep You Guessing About What Happened That Night

While remakes are still in vogue, make way for yet another one! We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film which is an adaptation of Rajesh Khanna- Nanda's murder mystery Ittefaq.

For all Sid-Sonakshi fans, here's the latest interesting updates on this film...



Sidharth Malhotra's Curious Tweet Last night, Sidharth took to his Twitter handle to share the teaser poster of the film which didn't reveal much. It featured his face hidden behind handcuffed hands. What caught everyone's attention was the hashtag '#ItHappenedOneNight!

Relax Guys, The Film Is Still Titled Ittefaq! While speculations were rife that the film's title has been changed to 'It Happened One Night', turns out it was just to mislead us! *wink* The film's title is Ittefaq- It Happened One Night. Sidharth's latest tweet is the proof to this!

Sonakshi Sinha Adds More To The Mystery After Sidharth, it is Sonakshi Sinha's turn to give us a sneak-peek of her role in the film. Check out this new poster.

Shahrukh Khan Confirms He Isn't Doing A Cameo Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are collaborating as producers for this film.

There were reports that he has a special dance track in this to which he was quoted saying, "Not at all. I don't have any song in Ittefaq. If I start having songs in every film I produce, I'll only be doing songs then. We are planning to produce nine films in the next two years. So, then I would have to do nine-10 songs (laughs). So no, there's no song like that."

Ittefaq Is Not A Remake Earlier while talking to a leading daily, Sidharth was quoted as saying, "Ittefaq it is not a remake; instead, it is an adaptation. It is murder mystery that we are bringing back. We haven't seen many murder mysteries of late, so it's exciting to just bring back that genre."



Ittefaq- It Happened One Night also stars Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. His gripping look in the poster is making us very excited for this film. Check it out here...



The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 3rd November.

