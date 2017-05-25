Not A Fan Of Katrina Kaif Though! Iulia Vantur Likes Salman Khan's Ex Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn with her stunning appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. The diva was praised by many for her fairytale gown by Michael Cinco.
And now the latest one to join this list is none other than Salman Khan's current girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Surprised? So are we! Check out the proof below.
When Iulia Liked This Picture Of Aishwarya
Michael Cinco posted Aish's picture and wrote, "Voted as one of the most beautiful women in the world, the stunning AISHWARYA RAI channeled her inner Cinderella moment in a couture Michael Cinco fully embroidered ball gown from my Impalpable Dream of VERSAILLES Collection.."
Iulia's Boyfriend Salman & Aishwarya Shared A Past
We all know about the infamous break-up between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.
The Two Dated During The Shooting Of HDDCS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan came close during the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Salman & Aishwarya Not On Talking Terms Now
After their break-up Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never met each other. But it seems that Iuila has no problem with Aishwarya even after all this.
But She Is Not Really A Fan Of Salman's Another Ex Katrina
If rumours are to be believed, Iulia Vantur does not feel very comfortable with Salman Khan's ex Katrina Kaif.
Iulia Was Not Happy When Katrina Was Offered Ek Tha Tiger
As per reports, Iulia Vantur did not want Salman Khan to work with his ex-girlfriend Iulia Vantur.
The Two Even Fought
Rumour has it that Iulia Vantur wanted to accompany Salman Khan on the sets of Ek Tha Tiger but Salman refused.