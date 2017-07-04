 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan & Anushka Sharma's 'Beech Beech Main' Song Is Soothing To The Ears! Watch Here

The latest song of Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal is out and the music is soothing to the ears. The duo are seen having a lot of fun outdoors and at pubs and it looks like SRK has become young all over again!

Check out the song below!

Also, Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma went on a pub crawl to promote the song last night and fans across the bars went bonkers seeing them. Director Imtiaz Ali was also present during the promotions and the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, 2017.

Also Read: Amy Jackson's Silk Pink Robe Will Take Away Your Monday Blues!