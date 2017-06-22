 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal Song 'Radha' Showcases Shahrukh Khan & Anushka Sharma’s Sweetness!

Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sajal's first song Radha has been released and the chemistry between the duo is simply fantastic. Their characters are crazy and live life to the fullest, travelling and dancing like there's no tomorrow! The song also showcases the beautiful landscapes of Prague, Czech Republic.

Watch the song Radha below! We're sure you'll fall in love with it.

Jab Harry Met Sejal also stars the gorgeous Evelyn Sharma in a lead role and the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Everyone is excited about this film and it's scheduled to hit the theatres on August 4, 2017. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.