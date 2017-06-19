 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal Trail 2: Anushka Wants SRK To Sign An Indemnity Bond When It Comes To S*x!

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film starring Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has been grabbing headlines ever since it was first announced. After various speculations related to the title, the makers finally zeroed down on 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

People had mixed reactions to the film's reaction. But now we think that the recently launced first mini trailer of the film will definitely leave them with a smile on their face.



In the first mini trailer, SRK who has always shown his chivalrous side, is playing Harry, a man with cheap thoughts about women. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is an innocent girl who doesn't understand what a word what SRK is trying to tell her.



One must say Anushka Sharma who is a Punjabi kudi in real life has got her Gujju accent in the film spot-on!



Check out the mini-trailer here...



Meanwhile, the makers have also released the second mini-trail this morning and it's damn hilarious with a little sneak-peek into 'Sejal' Anushka Sharma's role. Watch it here...



Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on 4th August.