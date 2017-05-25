 »   »   » Double Celebration: Jagga Jasoos To Release Near Katrina Kaif's Birthday

Actress Katrina Kaif is set for a double celebration in July as her much-delayed film "Jagga Jasoos" will finally hit the screens on July 14 and two days later she will turn a year older.

"It's official ... new release date July 14th! Two days before my birthday, sorry had to get that in," Katrina captioned the film's poster, which she put on Facebook on Wednesday.



Going by the poster, the film is most likely to take the audience on an adventurous ride. The two stars, Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor, are seen bamboo rafting inside a sea cave. With the natural light behind them and a lantern on their raft, the two seem to be on a hunt for something.



According to reports, the Anurag Basu directorial has been in the making for over four years. It was slated to release on April 7.



Disney and Pictureshuru Production's "Jagga Jasoos" is an adventure drama where Ranbir's character is in search for his missing father.