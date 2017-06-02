 »   »   » Watch Jagga Jasoos' New Song Ullu Ka Pattha! Ranbir & Katrina's Dance Moves Must Not Be Missed

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos' first song Ullu Ka Pattha is out and the entire sequence of the song is very cute and innocent. The dance moves are quite different from every other B-town song and it's refreshing to see something new coming out of Anurag Basu's direction.

Watch the song below! Let us know what you feel about the song and leave your comments.

Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the theatres on July 14, 2017 and the film is directed by Anurag Basu. There will be a total of 29 songs in Jagga Jasoos and will be part of the narrative.