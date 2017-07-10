 »   »   » 'Jagga' Ranbir Kapoor Loves Kids & We Have Got The Proof! [SEE PICTURES]

After playing an intense lover boy in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to go on an adventurous ride in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos which has him reuniting with his ex flame Katrina Kaif. She plays his romantic interest in the film.

When the film's release date inching closer, the actor is currently busy with its promotions and one such promotional spree landed him at having a fun interactive session with school kids at St. Andrew's College, Bandra in Mumbai.



We have all the deets about what happened at the event...



Ranbir's Meet-And-Greet Session Reportedly, kids from various schools were present to have a meet and greet session with Ranbir.

The Jagga Effect The event was a fun activity where all the student were made to wear Jagga Masks and sit according to colour schemes.

A Bang On Start The kids kickstarted the event by giving an amazing dance performance on the Jagga Jasoos song 'Galti Se Mistake'.

When Ranbir Couldn't Stop Himself From Shaking A Leg We hear that Ranbir couldn't stop himself and joined the kids on the dance floor.

Time To Put On The Thinking Cap Next, 'Jagga' Ranbir conducted a fun quiz contest where all the kids were made to answer the questions related to the movie.

Ranbir Takes A Walk Down The Memory Lane The actor not only interacted with the kids but also indulged in a Q & A round with the school kids where he threw light on his childhood memories.

When Ranbir Turned Into A Hair-Stylist Since the whole nation is fascinated by Ranbir aka Jagga's unique hairstyle, the actor selected few kids and tried that hairstyle on them with the help of stylists. Well, it was quite fun!

Selfie Please! When you have a heartthrob like Ranbir sharing a stage, how could one refrain from taking selfies! Click, click!

There Were A Lot Of Fun Poses Some more cool snaps followed...



Well, it certainly looks like Ranbir has a massive fan-folowing when it comes to 'bachcha gangs' too!



Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos revolves around Ranbir's character who is in search of his missing father. The film is slated to release on 14th July.