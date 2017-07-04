WHY WAS SHE HURT? Jhanvi Kapoor Called Sridevi A 'Bad Mamma' & Refused To Speak To Her For Days!
After making a terrific comeback in Bollywood with Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, all eyes are now set on Sridevi's next film Mom which interestingly is the 300th film of her career.
The veteran actress is currently busy with Mom's promotions as it's just a few days away from its theatrical release. Besides this, her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut is much talked about.
Recently while talking to a leading daily, Sridevi made some interesting revelations. Scroll down to read more...
Jhanvi Was Deeply Affected When She Watched Sridevi's Sadma
While talking to a leading daily, Sridevi narrated an incident which happened when her daughter Jhanvi watched Sadma.
Jhanvi Was Around Six Years Old
Sridevi was quoted as saying, "Jhanvi saw the movie (Sadma) when she was around six years old and she didn't talk to me for three days.
You Are A Bad Mamma
The 'Mom' actress quipped, "She told me, ‘You are a bad mamma. You were so mean to him'."
Sadma Wasn't An Emotionally Draining Film For Sridevi
Sridevi added, "Sadma wasn't an emotionally draining film for me; it must have been for the audience. I was playing a woman who was like a child; it was Kamal Haasan's character that was intense and very emotional towards the end."
Sridevi Feels It's Unfair To Compare Star Kids To Their Parents
A HT report quoted her as saying, "It's more responsibility for star kids. Instead of having things easy, expectation is higher. They are compared to their parents, and that's unfair."
She added, "If you're not good, it's not going to be a cakewalk even if you are a star kid. In fact, it's the opposite. There's more pressure on them and they have to work harder."
Sridevi On Her Daughter Jhanvi Getting Papped
"You can see from the pictures that she is very calm and comfortable. The children, nowadays, are smart and practical. They are [way more] chilled out."
Sridevi Is A Cool Mom In A Real Life But...
While talking to Scroll, Sridevi had said, "I cannot expect my daughter to be the way I was with my mother at their age. Both my daughters have been brought up with certain ethics and values and know where to draw a line.
I am a cool mom, but, there is always a but. Yes, there are more professional managers and crew and filmmakers, but there is absolutely no substitute for hard work. It is not something Jhanvi can take for granted. And also luck. And my daughters know where I came from and they know where to draw a line."