 »   »   » OMG! Jhanvi Kapoor Is Damn Upset With Paparazzi, Snapped With Shahid Kapoor's Brother Ishaan Khattar

Being a star-kid isn't always the bed of roses! It has its own pros and cons. They are constantly under the media scan and sometimes it's irritating. Something similar happened with Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor.

We hear that the leggy lass is bit upset with the paparazzi and her reasons are totally justified.

Here's How Paparazzi Miffed Jhanvi According to Deccan Chronicle, "Jhanvi struck the onlooker as a ‘wannabe' and was also branded as ‘flirting with RK Jr' and she didn't like that one bit. Jhanvi is a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor and it did hurt her to be branded like that." Jhanvi Clicked With Ishaan Currently, her pictures with Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khattar are going viral on the social media. Movie Date! The duo was spotted on a movie date and looked quite comfortable in each other's company. Jhanvi & Ishaan were reported to star in the Hindi remake of Marathi movie, Sairat. Their Affair Rumours Interestingly, even before their debut, the duo has been in the headlines owing to their affair rumours. What About Jhanvi's Alleged BF Akshat Ranjan! Jhanvi is rumoured to be dating her friend Akshat Ranjan for quite sometime now. But if recent reports are anything to go by, then apparently all's not well between the two. Ishaan Came Between Jhanvi & Akshat? Rumours has it, that the reason behind their differences is Jhanvi's budding closeness with Ishaan Khatter. Akshat Is Insecure About Ishaan-Jhanvi's Closeness? As per the Deccan Chronicle report, Akshat feels that Jhanvi's closeness with Ishaan may lead to her getting into a relationship with him and hence, there's a rift between him and Jhanvi. We Wonder What's The Truth! While there's no clarity on what's cooking between Jhanvi and Ishaan, reports of him being the reason behind the rift between Jhanvi and Akshat have now started doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, Shahid's handsome brother is busy with the shooting of his debut film, Beyond The Clouds, directed by Majid Majidi.