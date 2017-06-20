 »   »   » Jhanvi Kapoor Wants To Act In Films But Mom Sridevi Would Be Happy To See Her MARRIED Instead!

Of late, several speculations have been doing the rounds about the debut of star kids in the industry. While Ishaan Khattar bagged Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan has landed her big screen break with Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath.

Now all eyes are set on Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor who is said to be harbouring starry dreams too! But it looks like Sridevi has some other plansin store for her. In an interview with Mid-day, Sridevi opened up about Jhanvi's Bollywood debut and much more.



Sridevi Describes Her Daughters Jhanvi And Khushi As Fiesty The tabloid quoted her as saying, "For me, they will always be kids. But they seem to have taken less after me and more after my bold screen image."

They Are Like Friends "We are like friends. We spend a lot of time together. Our routine is always centered around each other. I have been coming home late these days because I'm busy dubbing and promoting the film."

Khushi Always Welcomes Me With A Smile Sridevi quipped, "But no matter how late I get, Khushi, always welcomes me with a smile. She comes to my room as soon as I get back and we snuggle up in a quilt to watch a film together."

Sridevi Was Surprised To See Khushi Turn Into A Strong, Opinionated And Sharp Young Woman "Last year, when Khushi wrote a post about body shaming on Instagram, I was pleasantly surprised to see my kid turn into a strong, opinionated and sharp young woman."

Sridevi On How People Misunderstood Her Intentions When They Accompanied Her To Film Events "Earlier, I would take them to social gatherings and premieres that I attended. But they (people) thought I was promoting Jhanvi. Walking with my girls made me feel like a proud mother. But to the world, it became a reason to misunderstand me."

Jhanvi Wanted To Do Student Of The Year 2 But Sridevi Wasn't In Favour Talking about Jhanvi's Bollywood debut Sridevi said, "She wanted to do the film and initially, I wasn't in favour. I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world."

Sridevi Would Be Happier To See Jhanvi Married Instead She added, "But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother."

Jhanvi Is A Wise Girl Sridevi revealed that Jhanvi consults her for career-related advice and said, "She is a wise girl, but she insists on our help for everything. Boneyji and I are aware of every detail of her career."



Meanwhile, Sridevi will be next seen in Mom which is slated to release on 7th July.