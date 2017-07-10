 »   »   » INTRIGUING! John Abraham & Diana Penty's New Stills From Parmanu Look Promising

We recently told you that John Abraham's new film Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran has already hit the shooting floors in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The film revolves around the series of underground nuclear tests carried out by the Indian government in Pokhran, Rajasthan.



Meanwhile, the makers recently released some new stills from the film which has shooted up our curiosity levels. Check them out here...



John Abraham's Army Man Look In this new still, the actor is seen sporting a rugged look in a military uniform. Isn't it looking interesting?

Diana Penty's Never Seen Before Avatar The 'Happy Bhaag Jaayegi' actress too looks rough and tough in the uniform. Looks like she has undergone a drastic makeover from what she has portrayed in films until now.

The Reason Why John Chose To Back This Film Earlier while talking to a leading tabloid, John had mentioned, "I have never been in a hurry to produce films and have been searching for subjects that are engaging... stories that resonate with the current socio-political and economic mood of the country.

This film fits in perfectly with my pursuit, and I am also happy to start my association with Prernaa and Arjun."

John Abraham starts Shooting for Parmanu The Story of Pokhran The Release Date Of The Film Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 8th December, 2017.



Are you folks excited for this flick?