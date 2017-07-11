 »   »   » HEARD THIS! Kajal Aggarwal To Play Bobby Deol's Love Interest In Yamla Pagla Deewana 3?

Loved Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's madcap humour in Yamla Pagla Deewana and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2? Well, recently it was reported that a third film in this franchise is being planned.

While the original male cast- Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby have been retained in the film, the directorial baton has changed hands with Punjabi filmmaker Navaniat Singh making his Bollywood directorial with this film.

Meanwhile, we have some fresh scoop for you on this film. Scroll down to read more...

Kajal Aggarwal To Play Bobby Deol's Love Interest As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the makers have roped in Kajal Aggarwal for this film. She will be playing Bobby Deol's lady love. Details About Kajal's Role The report further quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Kajal was signed a month ago. She will play a modern girl with different shades to her character and will start prepping up soon. Shooting commences in early August with the first schedule set in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City." All About Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 We hear that Dheeraj Rattan, who has penned films like Jatt & Juliet 2 and Romeo Ranjha in the past, has written the script, which is an emotional tug-of-war peppered with humour. Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 Is Not A Continuation The source further added, "It won't be a continuation of the earlier parts but a completely new story with Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby as new characters," The film will be shot in Punjab, Mumbai and Gujarat. Meanwhile, While there is still some time for Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 to hit the shooting floors, Sunny is currently busy filming his son Karan's Bollywood debut, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, in Manali.

