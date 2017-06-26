 »   »   » A Thorough Professional! Kajol Thanks Dhanush For Breaking Her Language Barrier

Actress Kajol, who will next be seen in the Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 titled Lalkar in Hindi, thanked her co-star Dhanush and director Soundarya for breaking her language barrier in the movie.

"I thank them as they broke this myth which was in my head that I can't speak in another language and I can't act in another language. 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2' has been one of the most professional experience and the credit goes to Dhanush and Soundary," Kajol told the media at the trailer and music launch of the film here on Sunday.

"I was lied upon saying that you don't have to speak in Tamil. They proved me wrong the first day because they gave me a long script with two scenes and huge dialogues. They said at least try," she added.

UGLY FIGHT! Sridevi Is Upset With S S Rajamouli, Reprimands Him For Hurting Her!

Filmmaker R. Balki and director Anand L. Rai launched the trailer of the film.

Asked if she was headed towards southern cinema because she was not getting offers in Bollywood, she said: "I always look forward for good script. It doesn't mean I haven't got good script in Hindi. It was just that I loved this one."

Denying plans on wearing a director's hat in the near future, Kajol says she loves acting.

The event also saw Dhanush, Soundaryaa Rajnikanth, Lata Rajnikanth, Kalappuli Thanu(producer), Amala Paul and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra while actresses Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi came later.

"Velaiilla Pattadhari 2" or "Lalkar" is an upcoming bilingual action-comedy-drama film directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. The story and dialogue has been written by Dhanush. The film will release on July 28.