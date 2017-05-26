MAJOR BURNS! Did Kamal Haasan Just Take A Dig At Aamir Khan At A Recent Event?
At a recent event, Kamal Haasan's sharp words indirectly hinting at a Bollywood superstar left everyone shocked!
During the promotions of the Tamil Bigg Boss, Kamal took a dig at Aamir Khan when he was asked why he chose to host a Bigg Boss over a show like Satyamev Jayate where socially relevant topics are brought to the fore.
Kamal Haasan Takes A Jibe At Aamir Khan
Kamal was quoted saying, "I have been more socially responsible for long than the person who hosted Satyamev Jayate." Ouch, that's kinda hurts!
Meanwhile He Was All Praises For Salman Khan
Earlier in an interview with Quint, Kamal had said, "Salman genuinely bonds with the contestants on Bigg Boss. There is no pretension or patronising in his attitude. Being friendly comes naturally to him. And he gives advice as a friend, not as a mentor.
There is none of the I-know-better superiority in his attitude. I'd also like to bond genuinely with the contestants, though how it goes will depend entirely on how they perceive me, as a friend or as a mentor."
When Aamir Khan Had Publicly Apologized To Kamal
Way back in 2013, at the FCCI Frames event, Aamir Khan had said that he felt ashamed when he didn't support the Tamil stalwart during the Vishwaropooram controversy.
Aamir's Apology
The actor had said, "I take this opportunity to apologise to you, Mr Kamal Haasan, for not standing by you when your film was banned in 2013.
I was so lost in work and I didn't realise it at that time. But I think we all filmmakers should stand by each other in such cases and I should have supported you during those trying times."
Kamal's Reaction
To this, Kamal had humbly accepted the apology and said, "Aamir is my favourite actor'.
When Kamal Advised Aamir To Stop Taking The Tag Of Mr Perfectionalist Seriously
In a 2005 interview with Rediff, Kamal had said, "Aamir should speed up and stop taking this thing seriously endowed upon him- that he is a perfectionist, so he'll take his time. The press has made him believe it. Nobody can be perfect.
I would love for these guys to be positive in competition and make more films quickly. Gone are the days of Yusufsaab (Dilip Kumar) when they could do one and a half films in three years! You must do more and leave a mark.
Coming back to Kamal's recent comments, we wonder how Aamir would handle these major burns! What do you think, folks?