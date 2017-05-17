 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut’s BIGGEST LIE Exposed! Writer Apurva Asrani Reveals How She Took His ‘Simran’ Credits

Shocked? So are we! Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Simran has already been dragged into controversy, much ahead of its release as the writer of the film, Apurva Asrani.

It all started when Kangana Ranaut got the writing credits for her upcoming film, Simran, leaving Asrani feel betrayed!



While, fighting against director Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut, writer Apurva Asrani wrote a long Facebook post and told his side of story!



Apurva Asrani Calls Out Kangana’s Lie "I have always supported Kangana in her fight against the system. Being a self-made person myself, and having experienced being an outsider at some point, I applaud her courage and her determination to fight a good fight."

What Irked Writer Apurva Asrani "I know there seems to be a discrepancy regarding credits. Many of you have outraged against her 'additional dialogue & story' credit appearing before mine on the poster, and I am thankful to you for your support."

"While it is demeaning for any writers name to be pushed after an additional writing credit, I want to bring to your attention that it's not the 'credits' that irk me so much. There is something bigger that I notice, something that I cannot make sense of."



Apurva Asrani On Kangana Ranaut "Ms Ranaut has been claiming in several interviews that Hansal Mehta, the director of Simran, approached her with just a one line screenplay of the film. She says that they story was dark & gritty thriller at that stage and that she herself developed it into a light, fun film."

Apurva Asrani Claims That Kangana Is Lying "This completely discredits me and my efforts, and I have to call out this lie at the cost of so many of her fans turning against me. Those that know me will know that I have always strived for the truth, and that is more important to me than a hit film."

How Apurva Asrani Formed The Script Of ‘Simran’ "Hansal sent me a news article of a woman in the US who crossed the line of the law. I loved it and thought it would make a great film. But I didn't want to do a serious film after Aligarh."

"As gratifying as the experience of making Aligarh was, it churned my insides out and left me emotionally drained. I saw 'Simran' as an opportunity to have some fun. This was 2 years ago!"



When Apurva Asrani Met Kangana Ranaut "I signed a contract with Hansal's company Karma Features, developed the idea into an original story and wrote a one-line screenplay. Hansal loved it, and took me to meet Kangana. She heard the narration and jumped at it. She told us she would do it!"

Apruva Did His Research work "Jubilant to work with my favourite actress, I began research and development. I went to the US and studied the subject, I met lots of people who added value to the idea. I then returned and began writing."

Initially, Kangana Was Happy With The Outcome "I wrote 9 drafts of the script. With each draft I went deeper into the character, I gave her an identity, motives and colour."

"Both Kangana and Hansal gave me valuable inputs. I incorporated some, rejected some. They were always happy with the outcome. I have proof of this. Besides, writers write for the director and his/her approval is the final word for us."



‘Kangana Used To Jump With Glee, After My Narration’ "At no point (during 9 drafts and 1 & a half year!!) was there any talk or communication that Kangana didn't like the tone or direction of the script. Infact she used to jump with glee when I finished my narrations."

Things Started Turning Worse During The Shooting Of The Film "When they went to shoot the film, I heard stories about things transpiring on set. I would not like to go into that now. But I waited excitedly for them to return with the material and when it came earlier this year, I dived into editing it."

‘Kangana’s Improvised Many Dialogues’ "I was thrilled to see that it was exactly the story and screenplay that I had registered at the Film Writer's Association. I noticed that Kangana had improvised many dialogues, and I thought those improvs were excellent; in keeping with the lines/thoughts I had written."

Kangana Had Demanded A Co-writer Credit "At no stage did I see this new narrative of theirs coming. It was only the day after I finished the first cut of the film that Hansal called me to meet. He informed me nervously that Kangana is turning director and therefore has demanded a co writer credit."

This Is Shocking! "I naturally had a shit fit and feeling shocked and betrayed, I refused to give in. For 2 months, he and his co producer Shailesh tried to arm twist me into giving her a co writer credit. The details of which I will reserve for the future."

When Asrani Gave Into An Additional Writing Credit "I finally gave into an additional writing credit, but only because they claimed their film would be stuck if I didn't do so. But I refused to give her a co-writer credit, and we signed a letter where they promised me the same."

Apurva Asrani Feels Cheated "Today not only do I see her credit before mine on the poster ( which I had decided not to fight), but I also saw Kangana on her 'Facebook Live' event yesterday claiming that she had written the film (with Hansal) from a one-line he gave her."



"She had already discredited my one line in her Mid Day Interview in April, saying it was a dark & gritty thriller till she wrote a new film."



"I have tried to be dignified about this for so long, but I am at a loss to understand why Kangana would snatch the hard earned work of a writer. I wish she had been graceful about this and acknowledged what I brought to this film."



"I also wish that my dear friend Hansal shows some spine and either refutes or endorses my story," concluded Apurva Asrani.

