Kangana Ranaut’s BIGGEST LIE Exposed! Writer Apurva Asrani Reveals How She Took His ‘Simran’ Credits
In a long Facebook post, writer Apurva Asrani exposes Kangana Ranaut’s lie over the writing credits of her upcoming film, Simran.
Shocked? So are we! Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Simran has already been dragged into controversy, much ahead of its release as the writer of the film, Apurva Asrani.
It all started when Kangana Ranaut got the writing credits for
her upcoming film, Simran, leaving Asrani feel betrayed!
While, fighting against director Hansal Mehta and Kangana
Ranaut, writer Apurva Asrani wrote a long Facebook post and told
his side of story!
Apurva Asrani Calls Out Kangana’s Lie
"I have always supported Kangana in her fight against the
system. Being a self-made person myself, and having experienced
being an outsider at some point, I applaud her courage and her
determination to fight a good fight."
What Irked Writer Apurva Asrani
"I know there seems to be a discrepancy regarding credits. Many
of you have outraged against her 'additional dialogue & story'
credit appearing before mine on the poster, and I am thankful to
you for your support."
"While it is demeaning for any writers name to be pushed after
an additional writing credit, I want to bring to your attention
that it's not the 'credits' that irk me so much. There is something
bigger that I notice, something that I cannot make sense
of."
Apurva Asrani On Kangana Ranaut
"Ms Ranaut has been claiming in several interviews that Hansal
Mehta, the director of Simran, approached her with just a one line
screenplay of the film. She says that they story was dark &
gritty thriller at that stage and that she herself developed it
into a light, fun film."
Apurva Asrani Claims That Kangana Is Lying
"This completely discredits me and my efforts, and I have to
call out this lie at the cost of so many of her fans turning
against me. Those that know me will know that I have always strived
for the truth, and that is more important to me than a hit
film."
How Apurva Asrani Formed The Script Of ‘Simran’
"Hansal sent me a news article of a woman in the US who crossed
the line of the law. I loved it and thought it would make a great
film. But I didn't want to do a serious film after
Aligarh."
"As gratifying as the experience of making Aligarh was, it
churned my insides out and left me emotionally drained. I saw
'Simran' as an opportunity to have some fun. This was 2 years
ago!"
When Apurva Asrani Met Kangana Ranaut
"I signed a contract with Hansal's company Karma Features,
developed the idea into an original story and wrote a one-line
screenplay. Hansal loved it, and took me to meet Kangana. She heard
the narration and jumped at it. She told us she would do
it!"
Apruva Did His Research work
"Jubilant to work with my favourite actress, I began research
and development. I went to the US and studied the subject, I met
lots of people who added value to the idea. I then returned and
began writing."
Initially, Kangana Was Happy With The Outcome
"I wrote 9 drafts of the script. With each draft I went deeper
into the character, I gave her an identity, motives and
colour."
"Both Kangana and Hansal gave me valuable inputs. I incorporated
some, rejected some. They were always happy with the outcome. I
have proof of this. Besides, writers write for the director and
his/her approval is the final word for us."
‘Kangana Used To Jump With Glee, After My Narration’
"At no point (during 9 drafts and 1 & a half year!!) was
there any talk or communication that Kangana didn't like the tone
or direction of the script. Infact she used to jump with glee when
I finished my narrations."
Things Started Turning Worse During The Shooting Of The Film
"When they went to shoot the film, I heard stories about things
transpiring on set. I would not like to go into that now. But I
waited excitedly for them to return with the material and when it
came earlier this year, I dived into editing it."
‘Kangana’s Improvised Many Dialogues’
"I was thrilled to see that it was exactly the story and
screenplay that I had registered at the Film Writer's Association.
I noticed that Kangana had improvised many dialogues, and I thought
those improvs were excellent; in keeping with the lines/thoughts I
had written."
Kangana Had Demanded A Co-writer Credit
"At no stage did I see this new narrative of theirs coming. It
was only the day after I finished the first cut of the film that
Hansal called me to meet. He informed me nervously that Kangana is
turning director and therefore has demanded a co writer
credit."
This Is Shocking!
"I naturally had a shit fit and feeling shocked and betrayed, I
refused to give in. For 2 months, he and his co producer Shailesh
tried to arm twist me into giving her a co writer credit. The
details of which I will reserve for the future."
When Asrani Gave Into An Additional Writing Credit
"I finally gave into an additional writing credit, but only
because they claimed their film would be stuck if I didn't do so.
But I refused to give her a co-writer credit, and we signed a
letter where they promised me the same."
"She had already discredited my one line in her Mid Day
Interview in April, saying it was a dark & gritty thriller till
she wrote a new film."
"I have tried to be dignified about this for so long, but I am
at a loss to understand why Kangana would snatch the hard earned
work of a writer. I wish she had been graceful about this and
acknowledged what I brought to this film."
"I also wish that my dear friend Hansal shows some spine and
either refutes or endorses my story," concluded Apurva
Asrani.