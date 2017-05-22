 »   »   » STAR IN MAKING! Karan Deol Begins Shooting For His Bollywood Debut, Papa Sunny Is Directing The Film

While most of our star kids either wait for Karan Johar or a big
banner like Yash Raj Films' to launch them in Bollywood, Sunny
Deol's elder son Karan has chosen a different part.
Yes, his daddy dearest have decided to take him under his wings
and is all geared up to direct a love story for him. We have got
all the deets for you regarding his big B'town debut.
Check it out here...
It's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
Karan's debut has been titled 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. Sounds
lovey-dovey naa? The film has hit the shooting floors today.
The Dharmendra Connection
Does the title ring a bell? For those who haven't guessed it
yet, the film's name has been inspired by Sunny's father
Dharmendra's iconic song 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' from the movie
Blackmail.
Meet Karan's Love Interest
The makers had launched a nation wide hunt to search for Karan's
heroine in the film. Finally, they zeroed down upon 18 year old
Shimla based Saher Bamba for the role.
Director's Cut
Earlier, Sunny Deol had shared a picture from the sets and
captioned it as, "The heart beat moment!! #PalPalDilKePaas
When Karan Debuted As An
Assistant Director
The young boy had worked as an assistant director on the sets of
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.
The Tease
Sunny had given us a sneak-peek of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in the
form of a teaser on Valentine Day this year. Have you watched it
yet?
Will the newcomer work his charm? Guess we will have to watch
and watch!
Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 13:34 [IST]
