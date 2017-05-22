 »   »   » STAR IN MAKING! Karan Deol Begins Shooting For His Bollywood Debut, Papa Sunny Is Directing The Film

While most of our star kids either wait for Karan Johar or a big banner like Yash Raj Films' to launch them in Bollywood, Sunny Deol's elder son Karan has chosen a different part.

Yes, his daddy dearest have decided to take him under his wings and is all geared up to direct a love story for him. We have got all the deets for you regarding his big B'town debut.

It's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Karan's debut has been titled 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. Sounds lovey-dovey naa? The film has hit the shooting floors today. The Dharmendra Connection Does the title ring a bell? For those who haven't guessed it yet, the film's name has been inspired by Sunny's father Dharmendra's iconic song 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' from the movie Blackmail. Meet Karan's Love Interest The makers had launched a nation wide hunt to search for Karan's heroine in the film. Finally, they zeroed down upon 18 year old Shimla based Saher Bamba for the role. Director's Cut Earlier, Sunny Deol had shared a picture from the sets and captioned it as, "The heart beat moment!! #PalPalDilKePaas When Karan Debuted As An Assistant Director The young boy had worked as an assistant director on the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. The Tease Sunny had given us a sneak-peek of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in the form of a teaser on Valentine Day this year. Have you watched it yet?

Will the newcomer work his charm? Guess we will have to watch and watch!