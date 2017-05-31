 »   »   » Funny! Karan Johar Admits That Sonam Kapoor Hates His Fashion Sense & Keeps Telling This To Him!

Karan Johar is one of the most loved celebs of the B-town and apparently the only celeb of the tinsel town, who shares a warm equation with most of the Bollywood stars.

Recently, Karan Johar did a Facebook live session with Alia Bhatt and had revealed how much Sonam Kapoor hates his fashion sense.

Sonam Hates Everything KJo Wears Karan had said,"Sonam doesn't like anything I wear. Every time I meet her she's like,'KJo , why are you wearing this? This is very last season.' Sonam and Rhea actually are the 'Rheson' why the fashion game changed in our country." Karan On Sharing His Kids' Picture On The Social Media Speaking about the same, KJo said, "The thing is, it's just a private zone. They're my kids. I don't want them, right now, to be posing for photographs and me putting them out online." KJo Is Not Worried About Them But Himself "Of course, part of me would be very happy to do a photoshoot. But then, I fear I will only be worrying about what my look is and not worried about them." Aww, That’s So Sweet! "And I don't think I should reach that stage too soon as yet because I have two children. I'm going to keep them safely guarded for a while."

He concluded by saying, "I definitely will step out with them a lot and they will, in any case, be papped, I'll put up pretty images because I want everyone to see how gorgeous they are."