These Bollywood Stars Will Never Miss Karan Johar's Birthday Bash At Any Cost!

Karan Johar is the most beloved film-maker in Bollywood and he's celebrating his 45th birthday today. There's going to be a lavish birthday party tonight and all of his friends and the who's who of town will be present at the bash!

So it does not matter who comes or who doesn't turn up! These 9 actors will surely be there under all circumstances as their friendship with KJO dates years back, if not decades!

SRK-KJO

Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar are the best buddies in the Bollywood industry and SRK will surely be present at the bash along with Gauri Khan and AbRam.

Kareena-KJO

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar share a very good bond and we're sure she'll be there at the bash along with hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur.

Sunny-KJO-Alia

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are inseparable and she'll be there at KJO's birthday bash come hail or storm.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has a special place for Karan Johar in her life and the duo are really good friends. She'd never miss his birthday party!

KJO-Navya

The Bachchan clan will surely be there in full force and celebrate Karan Johar's 45th birthday tonight.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is now a new member in Karan Johar's life and she too will be present along with her mother Amrita Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor will also be present at Karan Johar's bash and he will surely not miss it as they both are good pals.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar's friendship dates way back and he'll definitely not miss KJO's party.

Ayan Mukherjee

Ayan Mukherjee is a close buddy of Karan Johar and how can he miss his birthday party?

SRK-KJO

We never know, this image might happen all over again tonight at KJO's birthday bash.

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 17:58 [IST]
