 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor DITCHED Karan Johar's Birthday Bash! Is All Well Between The Duo?

Kareena Kapoor DITCHED Karan Johar's Birthday Bash! Is All Well Between The Duo?

By:
Karan Johar celebrated his 45th birthday last week and threw a lavish party which was attended by the who's who of B'town. Despite all the glitz, Kareena Kapoor ditched the birthday bash and could not make it. Thankfully, all is well between the duo and she skipped it duo to her health issues.

Bombay Times reported that Kareena Kapoor was unwell last week. She was under medication and advised to take rest, which is why she missed attending KJO's birthday. She also cancelled her workout schedule for a week considering her bad health.

Kareena Kapoor did not attend Karan Johar's birthday bash on May 25, 2017.

Kareena was unwell and was advised to take complete bed rest, which is why she missed KJO's birthday bash.

Kareena Kapoor was under medication and hence could not make it to the party.

This is the first time that Kareena Kapoor missed attending KJO's birthday bash after a long time.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar are very good friends and their friendship is decades old.

Kareena Kapoor had to cancel her workout schedule as well due to her ill health.

She'll next be seen in Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film Veerey Di Shaadi.

Veerey Di Shaadi also stars Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.

The film is Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor's directorial debut.

Veerey Di Shaadi is Bollywood's first chick flick and it carries a lot of expectations.

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar have worked in many films together.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a baby boy, Taimur.

