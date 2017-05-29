 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor DITCHED Karan Johar's Birthday Bash! Is All Well Between The Duo?

Karan Johar celebrated his 45th birthday last week and threw a lavish party which was attended by the who's who of B'town. Despite all the glitz, Kareena Kapoor ditched the birthday bash and could not make it. Thankfully, all is well between the duo and she skipped it duo to her health issues.

Bombay Times reported that Kareena Kapoor was unwell last week. She was under medication and advised to take rest, which is why she missed attending KJO's birthday. She also cancelled her workout schedule for a week considering her bad health.