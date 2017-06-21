 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor DITCHES Kangana Ranaut! Chooses Priyanka Chopra For A Girls' Night Out!

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were good friends and even starred in movies and commercials together. After a few years, their friendship went cold as they focused on their careers and went on different paths. Both the actresses shared cold vibes with each other and now it looks like their friendship is set to come back for good!

During a chat show, Kareena Kapoor was asked if she'd choose Kangana Ranaut or Priyanka Chopra for a girls' night out and Bebo responded, "I am more comfortable with Priyanka Chopra so I would have a girls night out with her." We wonder if Priyanka would respond to Kareena's sweet message and plan for a girls' night out soon!