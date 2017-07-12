 »   »   » NOT AN EASY JOB! Kareena Kapoor Following Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Footsteps!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very attached to Aaradhya Bachchan and she is the one who started the trend of taking her daughter along on the sets of her movies, where she can work and also keep an eye on her little munchkin.

It seems that now Kareena Kapoor is following the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and just like her, even she does not like to stay away from Taimur Ali Khan. But it's not that easy for her to balance everything. Read what she said below.

I Don't Like Being Away From Taimur... In an interview with a tabloid, Kareena said, "I don't like being away from Taimur.'' I Don't Want To Miss Out On Anything ''I don't want to miss out on a single moment of his childhood.'' I Will Take Him With Me But... ''If I have to go for a shoot, I'll take him with me but it's a tough balance." Taimur Gets Clicked Wherever He Goes.. "He gets clicked wherever he goes, even when I'm not with him and all those popping flashbulbs make him blink." Coming Back To Aishwarya Aishwarya made a comeback with Jazbaa and she used to bring Aaradhya on the sets with her. A Special Vanity Van For Aaradhya It was also reported that Jazbaa director Sanjay Gupta also arranged a special kid friendly vanity van for Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya. Hats Off Well no doubt both Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor are super moms and know how to balance between their work and family.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's SEA-FACING HOME Can Give A Tough Competition To Mannat (INSIDE PICS)