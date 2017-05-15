 »   »   » WHAATT! Kareena Kapoor Takes A Dig At Sonam Kapoor, Reveals An Unbelievable Fact About Sara Ali Khan

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
She's the hottest mommy of the B-town. A fashionista is a true
sense. A terrific actor and more than anything, a bold lady, who
holds no barrier to speak her heart out!
Kareena Kapoor became the first celeb to grace the couch of Jio
Famously Filmfare by none other than Jitesh Pillai. From taking a
dig at Sonam Kapoor's fashion sense to revealing an unbelievable
fact about Sara Ali Khan, Kareena made the episode the super
fun!
Check Out Her Revelations Below..
Bebo Takes A Dig At Sonam..
In the first episode of Filmfare's celebrity chat show "Famously
Filmfare", Kareena gave her views on Sonam's airport look and said,
"Always a runway. Whether in the bathroom or whether at the
airport. But that's the way she is... if she wouldn't be styled,
people would be mortified. So, I don't blame her.''
What Would Be Sonam's
Reaction?
We wonder what would be Sonam Kapoor's reaction to this
statement of Kareena Kapoor? However, there is no harm in agreeing
with Bebo, Sonam! *wink wink*
Kareena On Sara Ali Khan
This revelation of Kareena Kapoor about Sara Ali Khan left us
surprised. Speaking about her, Kareena told, Sara Ali Khan is the
person, who insisted her and Saif Ali Khan to break the
‘no-kissing' policy.
Why Sara Said So..
Sara thinks with the kind of film's and characters Bollywood is
venturing into, kissing is just like any other scene.
We gotta admit that Sara is indeed a wise girl!
Kareena Reveals The Cast Of
Student Of The Year 10
In a funny mood, Kareena also went on to reveal the cast of
Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 10 and as expected she chose her
own son, Taimur Ali Khan and KJo's kids, Yash and Roohi.
BTW, Taimur Has Already Started
Bonding With Yash-Roohi
Recently, while talking about Yash & Roohi and Taimur, Karan
had also mentioned that, "Bebo's son Taimur is a few months older
than Roohi & Yash, & she & I have already started
making plans for holidays together."
Kareena On Her The Proudest
Moment
Speaking about her proudest moment, Kareena said, "I helmed my
pregnancy with lots of dignity."
Kareena’s Work Front
On a related note, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's
Veere Di Wedding.
The film also casts Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead
roles.
