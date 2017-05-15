 »   »   » WHAATT! Kareena Kapoor Takes A Dig At Sonam Kapoor, Reveals An Unbelievable Fact About Sara Ali Khan

She's the hottest mommy of the B-town. A fashionista is a true sense. A terrific actor and more than anything, a bold lady, who holds no barrier to speak her heart out!

Kareena Kapoor became the first celeb to grace the couch of Jio Famously Filmfare by none other than Jitesh Pillai. From taking a dig at Sonam Kapoor's fashion sense to revealing an unbelievable fact about Sara Ali Khan, Kareena made the episode the super fun!

Check Out Her Revelations Below..

Bebo Takes A Dig At Sonam.. In the first episode of Filmfare's celebrity chat show "Famously Filmfare", Kareena gave her views on Sonam's airport look and said, "Always a runway. Whether in the bathroom or whether at the airport. But that's the way she is... if she wouldn't be styled, people would be mortified. So, I don't blame her.'' What Would Be Sonam's Reaction? We wonder what would be Sonam Kapoor's reaction to this statement of Kareena Kapoor? However, there is no harm in agreeing with Bebo, Sonam! *wink wink* Kareena On Sara Ali Khan This revelation of Kareena Kapoor about Sara Ali Khan left us surprised. Speaking about her, Kareena told, Sara Ali Khan is the person, who insisted her and Saif Ali Khan to break the ‘no-kissing' policy. Why Sara Said So.. Sara thinks with the kind of film's and characters Bollywood is venturing into, kissing is just like any other scene. We gotta admit that Sara is indeed a wise girl! Kareena Reveals The Cast Of Student Of The Year 10 In a funny mood, Kareena also went on to reveal the cast of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 10 and as expected she chose her own son, Taimur Ali Khan and KJo's kids, Yash and Roohi. BTW, Taimur Has Already Started Bonding With Yash-Roohi Recently, while talking about Yash & Roohi and Taimur, Karan had also mentioned that, "Bebo's son Taimur is a few months older than Roohi & Yash, & she & I have already started making plans for holidays together." Kareena On Her The Proudest Moment Speaking about her proudest moment, Kareena said, "I helmed my pregnancy with lots of dignity." Kareena’s Work Front On a related note, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding.

The film also casts Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles.