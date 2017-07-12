 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Leaks All Details Of Her Upcoming Film Veere Di Wedding! Read Here

Kareena Kapoor is all set to star in Bollywood's first ever chick flick and we're all excited about how the story would unfold. Would it be like Dil Chahta Hai or 3 Idiots? Finally, Kareena Kapoor herself revealed the storyline of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding and said,

"I'm possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. It's the story of four girls who attend my wedding and all the dhamaal that it involves. It showcases women and their emotions. It's the right time to do this kind of film."

Kareena Kapoor Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles. Chick Flick The film is touted to be Bollywood's first ever chick flick. Dil Chahta Hai It can end up being the female version of Dil Chahta Hai. Emotions The film will showcase the bond, emotions and friendship among women. One Of A Kind Veere Di Wedding will surely be one of a kind in Indian cinema. Director's Cut The film will be directed by Rhea Kapoor and is going to be her directorial debut. Sisterhood Rhea Kapoor is the sister of Sonam Kapoor, who also stars in the film. Carrying The shoot of Veere Di Wedding was delayed as Kareena Kapoor was pregnant. It Starts Soon The film will go on floors in August 2017. So Cute! Veere Di Wedding would revolve around a wedding and the tamasha surrounding it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan pays HUGE AMOUNT to PROTECT Taimur Ali from evil eyes | FilmiBeat