 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Leaks All Details Of Her Upcoming Film Veere Di Wedding! Read Here

Kareena Kapoor is all set to star in Bollywood's first ever chick flick and we're all excited about how the story would unfold. Would it be like Dil Chahta Hai or 3 Idiots? Finally, Kareena Kapoor herself revealed the storyline of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding and said,
"I'm possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. It's the story of four girls who attend my wedding and all the dhamaal that it involves. It showcases women and their emotions. It's the right time to do this kind of film."
Kareena Kapoor
Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles.
