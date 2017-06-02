 »   »   » MUST SEE PICS! Kareena Kapoor Makes Taimur Wave At The Media & We Can't Stop Awwing!

MUST SEE PICS! Kareena Kapoor Makes Taimur Wave At The Media & We Can't Stop Awwing!

By:
Kareena Kapoor and her little son Taimur attended Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakshay's first birthday bash and she made Taimur wave at the media and it's the cutest thing you will ever see! The birthday bash of Lakshay was also attended by Karan Johar and Aftab Shivdasani.

Kareena-Taimur

Birthday Party

Birthday Boy!

Tusshar Kapoor threw a party for his family and friends on the occasion of Lakshay's first birthday.

Kisses Galore

Daddy Tusshar Kapoor is seen kissing his little boy Lakshay.

Karan Johar

The birthday party was also attended by Karan Johar.

Mommy Love

Baby Taimur is seen sleeping peacefully in the arms of his mommy Kareena Kapoor.

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur must be wondering what is this all about anyway?

Bebo-Taimur

Soon, even Taimur will be celebrating his first birthday bash.

Saif Missed It

Saif Ali Khan missed the birthday bash as he was busy with other work commitments.

Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani and his wife attended Lakshay's birthday bash too.

More To Come

We wish little Lakshay a very happy birthday!

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 11:10 [IST]
