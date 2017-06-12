 »   »   » Awww! Kareena Kapoor All Set To Take Baby Taimur On His First International Trip

Kareena Kapoor has been flying abroad for commercials and was in Dubai and London a few months ago. The actress will once again fly to London for a commercial shoot and this time, she's not going alone and will take her little baby Taimur along with her to London.

"London tops the list of Kareena's favourite cities. She will be going there in the last week of June to sign on the dotted line once the money part have been discussed and finalised (with the brand). It will be a two week-long trip for the actress," revealed a source to Mid Day.