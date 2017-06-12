Awww! Kareena Kapoor All Set To Take Baby Taimur On His First International Trip
Kareena Kapoor has been flying abroad for commercials and was in Dubai and London a few months ago. The actress will once again fly to London for a commercial shoot and this time, she's not going alone and will take her little baby Taimur along with her to London.
"London tops the list of Kareena's favourite cities. She will be going there in the last week of June to sign on the dotted line once the money part have been discussed and finalised (with the brand). It will be a two week-long trip for the actress," revealed a source to Mid Day.
Kareena In London
Tourist Kareena
Kareena walked around the city like a tourist and enjoyed all the famous sightseeing spots.
Yellow Outfit
The last time Kareena was in London, she lit up the tourist spots with her yellow dress.