Awww! Kareena Kapoor All Set To Take Baby Taimur On His First International Trip

Kareena Kapoor has been flying abroad for commercials and was in Dubai and London a few months ago. The actress will once again fly to London for a commercial shoot and this time, she's not going alone and will take her little baby Taimur along with her to London.

"London tops the list of Kareena's favourite cities. She will be going there in the last week of June to sign on the dotted line once the money part have been discussed and finalised (with the brand). It will be a two week-long trip for the actress," revealed a source to Mid Day.

Kareena Kapoor will take Taimur to London for his first international trip.

Taimur will surely love London city.

London is Kareena Kapoor's favourite holiday spot.

She'll be in London for the shoot of a wristwatch commercial.

Kareena Kapoor was in Dubai and London for the shoot of a commercial a few months ago.

Kareena walked around the city like a tourist and enjoyed all the famous sightseeing spots.

The last time Kareena was in London, she lit up the tourist spots with her yellow dress.

We can't wait to see pictures of baby Taimur enjoying London, UK.

Taimur's first international trip to London is surely going to be an amazing one.

Stay glued to Filmibeat for Kareena and Taimur's London pictures!

Taimur surely looks dashing just like his parents Kareena and Saif.

Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 11:05 [IST]
