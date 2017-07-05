 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Was Hurt By The Insensitive Remarks Post Pregnancy; Shares Some Personal Details!

Kareena Kapoor broke many stereotypes and set new rules when she was expecting her first child. She inspired many women and made them believe that having a child is not the end of the world and they can still focus on things they love.

Bebo recently shared her personal experience during pregnancy and post-delivery and revealed that she was shocked to see some insensitive remarks about her body.

How Insensitive People Can Be... She told a daily, "Someone commented on a picture of mine post a yoga class and said I looked fat, I realised how insensitive people can be even if a woman has just delivered.'' It Got Me Thinking... "It got me thinking about how women must feel about (and deal with) changes in their body post-delivery.'' Their World Shatters... ''Maybe their world shatters, maybe they feel so under-confident that getting back into fab shape starts feeling like a faraway dream." What I Learned During My Pregnancy "I want to share with you what I learned during my pregnancy and post delivery, my personal notes you can call them.'' Work On Getting Fit... ''Work on getting fit even before you get pregnant. Since 2007, I have made a conscious effort to eat correctly, exercise and generally lead a more disciplined life.'' I Could Travel The World During My Pregnancy Because... ''If I could shoot during pregnancy, walk the ramp and travel the world, it's only because my body was healthy.'' Don't Confuse It With Sickness ''Pregnancy is a physiological milestone, don't confuse it with a sickness - and surely don't let the people around you, including your doctor, treat it like one.'' Saif Told Me Women Are Inherently Beautiful ''Lolo had knocked off some 25 kgs post her second delivery and famously done it eating rice and fish curry, and she in my eyes is the fittest mom out there.'' ''And Saif, on his part, told me women are inherently beautiful so they really shouldn't bother with losing weight, it's the men who really need to get their act together. Very sweet he is, I know.'' Pregnancy Is Fun.. ''Pregnancy and motherhood are fun if you are ready to enjoy every change in the body, every milestone with your baby.'' ''Mother and child is a bond that transcends waistlines, religious lines, borders and beliefs. Here's to all of us, the women of today and the children of tomorrow.''

