Kareena Kapoor Becomes Gal Gadot For A Day! Wears Wonder Woman T-shirt! View Pics
Gal Gadot's latest movie Wonder Woman is all over the place and commoners and celebrities alike have gone bonkers over the film so much so, that even Kareena Kapoor has become a fangirl and wore a Wonder Woman T-shirt during her recent outing!
Check out Wonder Woman Kareena Kapoor and Gal Gadot below!
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor wears a Wonder Woman T-shirt and looks nothing less than Gal Gadot herself.
Priyanka Chopra Praised Wonder Woman
Just recently, Priyanka Chopra had praised Wonder Woman movie too.
Deepika Padukone As Gal Gadot?
Who do you think can play the Indian version of Wonder Woman? Deepika Padukone maybe?
Kareena Loves Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot has a lot of fans in India and even Kareena Kapoor is one among them too.
Wonder Woman Vs Tubelight
Even Salman Khan's Tubelight could not compete with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.
Bold Film-makers!
We hope some film-maker takes up the project and make a Bollywood style Wonder Woman film.
Wonder Woman Vs Krrish?
If Wonder Woman is made in Bollywood, it can give fitting competition to Hrithik Roshan's Krrish franchise.
Impressive Stuff
We'll have two superheroes then. One is male and the other is female. Pretty impressive!