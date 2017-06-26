 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor Rocks A Hot Black Bikini In France! View Pics

Karisma Kapoor is holidaying in France and took to her Instagram handle to post the superhot picture of herself sporting a black bikini. She captioned it as, "Sunny days."
It looks like our favourite 90s star is getting younger by the day and she surely knows how to raise the temperatures! Check out the pictures below...
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor rocks a hot black bikini in France.
Hot Karisma
She took to her Instagram handle and posted the superhot picture.
Yoga
Karisma Kapoor is seen doing yoga with a breathtaking backdrop.
Ice Cream
Karisma Kapoor and her friends have a wonderful time during their holiday.
Casual Friday
She is seen sporting a crisp white T-shirt with a funky one liner.
Cool Cool
Karisma enjoys a cone ice cream and man, we feel like eating one too!
Sisters
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's pictures just never get old!
Story first published: Monday, June 26, 2017, 14:49 [IST]
