Karisma Kapoor Rocks A Hot Black Bikini In France! View Pics

Karisma Kapoor is holidaying in France and took to her Instagram handle to post the superhot picture of herself sporting a black bikini. She captioned it as, "Sunny days."

It looks like our favourite 90s star is getting younger by the day and she surely knows how to raise the temperatures! Check out the pictures below...

Karisma Kapoor rocks a hot black bikini in France.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted the superhot picture.

Karisma Kapoor is seen doing yoga with a breathtaking backdrop.

Karisma Kapoor and her friends have a wonderful time during their holiday.

She is seen sporting a crisp white T-shirt with a funky one liner.

Karisma enjoys a cone ice cream and man, we feel like eating one too!

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's pictures just never get old!

Story first published: Monday, June 26, 2017, 14:49 [IST]
