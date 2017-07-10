 »   »   » What's Katrina Kaif & Neha Dhupia Doing With The Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi?

What's Katrina Kaif & Neha Dhupia Doing With The Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi?

Posted By:
Around 15 years ago, our very own glamourous Indian models Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Aditi Gowitrikar, Shamita Singha and Aanchal Kumar got the opportunity to meet the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, when the girls were in Libya for a private fashion show.

The major throwback pic shows Katrina Kaif all young and innocent with a quirky smile and Neha Dhupia looks completely different. Shamita captioned the image as, "Almost 15 years ago when we all were in Libya for a fashion show and had the privilege of meeting the man Mr. Gaddafi himself! Girls! Remember this trip??"

Muammar Gaddafi

Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Aditi Gowitrikar, Shamita Singha and Aanchal Kumar pose with Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Private Fashion Show

The young girls were part of a private fashion show in Libya.

Modelling

Katrina Kaif was a model before she made it into Bollywood.

Water Baby

Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi had a bunch of women as his personal bodyguards.

It's Fun!

e're sure Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia had a lot of fun during their fashion show stint in Libya.

Long Ago

The picture was taken almost 15 years ago in Libya.

Young & Innocent

Katrina Kaif looks young and innocent as a model back then.

The End

Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi was killed in 2011.

Quoted

After Gaddafi's death, Barack Obama said, "The shadow of tyranny over Libya has been lifted."

The UK

UK Prime Minister David Cameron stated that he was "proud" of his country's role in overthrowing "this brutal dictator".

Jagga Jasoos

Katrina Kaif's upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos is all sett o hit the theatres on July 14, 2017.

Starcast

The film stars Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

Cameo

Jagga Jasoos will see Govinda making a cameo appearance.

