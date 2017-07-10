 »   »   » What's Katrina Kaif & Neha Dhupia Doing With The Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi?

Around 15 years ago, our very own glamourous Indian models Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Aditi Gowitrikar, Shamita Singha and Aanchal Kumar got the opportunity to meet the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, when the girls were in Libya for a private fashion show.

The major throwback pic shows Katrina Kaif all young and innocent with a quirky smile and Neha Dhupia looks completely different. Shamita captioned the image as, "Almost 15 years ago when we all were in Libya for a fashion show and had the privilege of meeting the man Mr. Gaddafi himself! Girls! Remember this trip??"