 »   »   » What's Katrina Kaif & Neha Dhupia Doing With The Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi?

Around 15 years ago, our very own glamourous Indian models Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Aditi Gowitrikar, Shamita Singha and Aanchal Kumar got the opportunity to meet the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, when the girls were in Libya for a private fashion show.
The major throwback pic shows Katrina Kaif all young and innocent with a quirky smile and Neha Dhupia looks completely different. Shamita captioned the image as, "Almost 15 years ago when we all were in Libya for a fashion show and had the privilege of meeting the man Mr. Gaddafi himself! Girls! Remember this trip??"
Muammar Gaddafi
Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Aditi Gowitrikar, Shamita Singha and Aanchal Kumar pose with Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
It's Fun!
e're sure Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia had a lot of fun during their fashion show stint in Libya.
Quoted
After Gaddafi's death, Barack Obama said, "The shadow of tyranny over Libya has been lifted."
The UK
UK Prime Minister David Cameron stated that he was "proud" of his country's role in overthrowing "this brutal dictator".
Jagga Jasoos
Katrina Kaif's upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos is all sett o hit the theatres on July 14, 2017.