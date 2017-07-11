 »   »   » Will Salman Be JEALOUS? Katrina Kaif Cuts Her First Birthday Cake With Ex Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif On Producing Films For Her Sister Isabel

A while back, there were rumours about Katrina wanting to produce a film for her sister Isabel. When Kat was asked about this during a media interaction, here's what she had to say- "No. It will be the worst thing to do because there would be no credibility in that.



Firstly, I am not a producer. Secondly, if I make a film for my sister, it will make people think that there is nobody else, that's why I have to do it, which is not right.



I don't have the experience to do it better than say, Karan Johar or Ramesh Taurani or Yash Raj Films. These are the connections I have, the people I have had conversations with.



I sent Adi (Aditya Chopra) my sister's audition tapes. I am constantly in touch with him and Shanoo Sharma, who is the casting director. That's the right way to go.



You need to help people in the right way or you are settling them up for failure. Unfortunately, she has to face the same battle as me -- the language -- because she is not from here. She's studying acting at New York's Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute."





