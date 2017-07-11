 »   »   » Will Salman Be JEALOUS? Katrina Kaif Cuts Her First Birthday Cake With Ex Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Just five days left for Katrina Kaif's birthday and the celebrations have already began! The actress who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos recently cut her first birthday cake with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor and the film's crew.
Later, Kat took to her Instagram page to share a sneak-peek from her pre-birthday celebrations in the form of a Insta-story. Check it out here...
Happy Birthday Katrina!
In the video, Katrina is at her goofy best as Ranbir Kapoor and the rest of the crew sings Happy Birthday Katrina for her! Later she is seen blowing the candles and cutting the cake. Aww, isn't that cute?
Kat's Birthday Plans
This year, Katrina will be ringing in her birthday in New York where she is attending an award show. She will take off to NYC on July 14 after wrapping up the promotions of Jagga Jasoos. Post that she will fly down to Morocco to resume the shooting of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai followed by its last schedule in Abu Dhabi.
Will 'Good Friend' Salman Be A Part Of Katrina's Birthday Celebrations?
Recently when we had caught up with Salman Khan during the Tubelight promotions, we had asked him if he had any special plans for Kat's birthday celebrations this year. To which he had answered, "No, nothing yet. But I hope she invites me though (smiles). It will all depend on how she performs on stage at the award show (IIFA).
Katrina Kaif On Producing Films For Her Sister Isabel
A while back, there were rumours about Katrina wanting to produce a film for her sister Isabel. When Kat was asked about this during a media interaction, here's what she had to say- "No. It will be the worst thing to do because there would be no credibility in that.
Firstly, I am not a producer. Secondly, if I make a film for my sister, it will make people think that there is nobody else, that's why I have to do it, which is not right.
I don't have the experience to do it better than say, Karan Johar or Ramesh Taurani or Yash Raj Films. These are the connections I have, the people I have had conversations with.
I sent Adi (Aditya Chopra) my sister's audition tapes. I am constantly in touch with him and Shanoo Sharma, who is the casting director. That's the right way to go.
You need to help people in the right way or you are settling them up for failure. Unfortunately, she has to face the same battle as me -- the language -- because she is not from here. She's studying acting at New York's Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute."
Her Other Sisters Don't Want To Become Actresses
She further added, "Let me also clarify that no other sister of mine is an actor. They get very irritated when the media says that. My sister Sonia was visiting a few months ago. Someone asked if she wants to become an actress and she got very irritated. She's a graphic designer, and works for the government.
One of my sisters will be joining me for the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) awards. She does not want to be an actress; she's into real estate."
Meanwhile, check out Kat's pre-birthday celebration here...
