 »   »   » IS SHE FAKING IT? Katrina Kaif FLIRTS With Salman Khan Quite Openly At The IIFA Event [Pictures]

What happened to Katrina Kaif last night? Why you ask! Well, it's been a long time when we haven't seen Katrina being so happy and sporting, while interacting with the media.

Yesterday, Katrina attended the press conference of IIFA along with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt and you will be surprised to learn that actress did flirt with her ex-boyfriend, quite openly!

Read on to get a clear picture..

How It All Started It all started when the press asked Alia Bhatt whether audience will get to see her sharing screen space with Salman Khan. Leave Salman For Me: Katrina Much to everyone's surprise, Katrina interrupted and said, "Please leave Alia Bhatt for Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan for me." Surprising enough! Katrina & Salman Are One Amazing Couple There is no denying that Katrina shares a very warm equation with Salman Khan even after their ugly break-up. What Did Salman Say About Katrina? Speaking about Katrina's performance at IIFA, Salman said, "She does not need to worry about her performance. She is one of the best dancers we have in the industry." Salman Compares Alia With Katrina He further added, "Actually, there is a tie between Katrina and Alia." On which Alia replied saying, "Please, I am a terrible dancer. I am just cute." Salman replied, "Well, you can't be worse than me and I am not even cute." Their Lovey-Dovey Pictures Go Viral Apart from their eye-grabbing antics, Salman-Katrina's lovey-dovey pictures have the netizens drooling over their off-screen chemistry. Alia On Her Debut At IIFA Speaking about her debut performance at IIFA, Alia said, "I am very excited to be a part of IIFA 2017 as this is going to be my debut at the IIFA." Alia Is Thrilled To Be Part Of IIFA "Awards after five years in the industry. I am super excited that IIFA is being held in the beautiful city of New York. IIFA is all about togetherness and the celebration of the Indian cinema globally and I eagerly look forward to this celebration." Salman On IIFA "It always feels great to be a part of the IIFA Movement and I look forward to the 2017 IIFA Awards" said the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. Katrina On Her Performance At IIFA "Its been 5-6 years since I was part of IIFA. They have the best stadium, the best set up. I think the choreography (for my performance) is amazing and I am hoping that it is memorable."

Just so you know, the much prestigious IIFA awards are going to be held in July this year in New York it will be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium, New York on the 14th & 15th of July.

This year, IIFA will be hosted by none other Karan Johar!