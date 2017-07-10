 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Gets EMOTIONAL, Talks About Her Break-up With Ranbir Kapoor & Seeing Him Every Day!

Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor are one of those rare couples, who worked in a film, even post their separation. Currently, the duo is busy with the promotion of Jagga Jasoos.

In her recent interview with DNA, Katrina made some revelations about herself, her break-up with Ranbir and how she worked with him even after break-up. Her statements will surely make you feel how dedicated she is and now onwards, you will love a bit more!



Kat On Her Break-up & At The Same Time, Working With Ranbir Speaking about the same, she told, "Whether it was, how difficult it was, is honestly something that will stay with me. And only with me. Not even with Dada. Because it's not something I want to discuss."

It Will Always Stay With Me: Katrina "Not now, maybe. You can never say about the future, but definitely not right now. Whatever it was, however it was, it will always stay with me.

Katrina Talks About Making Jagga Jasoos Happen Despite Of Personal Crisis "Every day on the sets of Jagga, both Ranbir and I have been very passionate about the film. There wasn't a lapse of interest for us because of the uniqueness of being on the set and what Dada was trying to create."

And We Love Her For Her Dedication! "In terms of the last year-and-half for me, I did have to get back into a different pace and rhythm at work. I think, I had to do it very quickly and I did that."

Katrina Gave Her 100% To Jagga Jasoos "I knew what I needed to do and I was determined that when Jagga went back on floors, I would give it my all; because back then, it was the only film I had. I could not allow anything come in the way of that.

But There Was A Time, When Kat Gave On Jagga Jasoos "In January last year, I felt that this film may get shelved. That was for a very short period of time. But after that and before that, I always believed that it was going to be made and we would finish it," revealed Katrina.

Will Katrina Work With Ranbir Again In Jagga Jasoos Sequel? "Honestly, none of us is thinking about that. I can give you that in writing. Firstly, I have got my few films lined up. So does Ranbir. And we all are waiting for that Friday to see the response to this film."

Katrina Is Only Waiting For July 14, 2017 She further added, "There's no thought beyond it. People might feel that we think and plan a lot, more than what we do, but right now, we are all here and our eyes are on that Friday."



In the same interview, when Katrina was asked, whether Jagga Jasoos was meant to be a three-part series, here's what she said:



"Lots of film are designed that way. This is also one of them. But it all depends on the outcome of the first one. In design yes, in principle yes, all of us, including Dada, thought it would be a series. But we all have to wait and see."